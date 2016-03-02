When an Australian tabloid called out Rebel Wilson for allegedly misrepresenting her name and age last year, the actress pretty much had the best response ever. "I'm actually a 100-year-old mermaid formerly known as 'CC Chalice,'" she tweeted soon afterward.
For the record, it turns out that the mag was onto something. Rebel Wilson, who was born Melanie Elizabeth Bownds and turns 36 today — is a couple years older than the world originally believed. But what does that matter when she's one of the funniest female actresses working today? Not to mention super ballsy and inspiringly confident to boot.
In fact, Wilson may be one of our favorite BAMFs of the modern era, in no small part because she is so highly skilled at distilling exactly what we're thinking into the perfect one-liner, incredulous reaction, or facial expression . Don't believe us? Click through the slideshow to see exactly what we're talking about...
For the record, it turns out that the mag was onto something. Rebel Wilson, who was born Melanie Elizabeth Bownds and turns 36 today — is a couple years older than the world originally believed. But what does that matter when she's one of the funniest female actresses working today? Not to mention super ballsy and inspiringly confident to boot.
In fact, Wilson may be one of our favorite BAMFs of the modern era, in no small part because she is so highly skilled at distilling exactly what we're thinking into the perfect one-liner, incredulous reaction, or facial expression . Don't believe us? Click through the slideshow to see exactly what we're talking about...