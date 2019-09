Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are All About Twitter PDA

Blake Shelton loved Gwen Stefani's musical performances on Saturday Night Live, but it was a sketch that really caught his eye. Specifically, one pair of "space pants."For the April 2 episode of SNL, musical guest Gwen Stefani joined host Peter Dinklage onstage for a sketch about a new wave '80s duo that sings a song called "Space Pants." Of course, Stefani sold the skit by appearing onstage in a pair of ridiculous, ultra high-waisted "space shorts."Not only did they get the attention of every SNL fan, but also her supportive boyfriend back home."Hey @gwenstefani... Please wear space pants when you get back home!!! Ha!!!!" Shelton jokingly tweeted Gwen Stefani's perfect reply ? "@blakeshelton got in the suitcase gx," followed by a thumbs up and awkward face emoji.She also included a close up on the "space pants" just for her BF — and millions of Gwake fans.