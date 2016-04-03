Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are All About Twitter PDA

Blake Shelton loved Gwen Stefani's musical performances on Saturday Night Live, but it was a sketch that really caught his eye. Specifically, one pair of "space pants."
For the April 2 episode of SNL, musical guest Gwen Stefani joined host Peter Dinklage onstage for a sketch about a new wave '80s duo that sings a song called "Space Pants." Of course, Stefani sold the skit by appearing onstage in a pair of ridiculous, ultra high-waisted "space shorts."
Not only did they get the attention of every SNL fan, but also her supportive boyfriend back home.
"Hey @gwenstefani... Please wear space pants when you get back home!!! Ha!!!!" Shelton jokingly tweeted.
Gwen Stefani's perfect reply? "@blakeshelton got in the suitcase gx," followed by a thumbs up and awkward face emoji.
She also included a close up on the "space pants" just for her BF — and millions of Gwake fans.
@blakeshelton got in the suitcase 👍🙄gx pic.twitter.com/BAuasVIFZX— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) April 3, 2016
During the episode, the singer also performed her new song "Make Me Like You," which she has confirmed is about Shelton, and "Misery."
"Wow... @gwenstefani performance of 'misery'.. Brilliant," Shelton said on Twitter.
At this point, everyone has grown accustomed to PDA and oversharing on the part of music super-couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton — also known as Gwake. The duo openly flirts on their show, The Voice, shares photos of themselves during trips, and now, Gwake tweets jokes about weird shorts.
You know how the saying goes: The couple that overshares jokes about "space pants" together, stays together.
