

Peter Dinklage toyed with the idea of “Summer is Coming” in his promos with Cecily Strong leading into his first time hosting Saturday Night Live. The Game of Thrones actor, known for his charisma and ability to deliver a line with the wit and sarcasm that always plays well on SNL, doesn’t shy away from a challenge. Dinklage has a lot of live theater experience, far from the perils of Westeros, that should serve him well. So, how did he do in the cutthroat world of late-night sketch comedy? Here are three of the most interesting moments from Saturday Night Live with Peter Dinklage (and no, he doesn’t know if Jon Snow is alive):



1. HBO Game of Thrones First Look: SNL knows they shouldn’t miss the chance for a Game of Thrones video short when Tyrion Lannister himself is hosting. Kate McKinnon needs to get as much mileage out of those Daenerys Targaryen costumes as possible, right? This first look at the upcoming season gives Dinklage some screen time with “those scene stealers, the dragons.” Bobby Moynihan plays the motion-capture actor in a unitard with the dragon’s head on a stick. He’s the opposite of a Game of Thrones dragon: awkward and uncool. Watch for McKinnon’s Emilia Clarke trying to stay focused as the hapless dragon gets cleaned up after a missed bathroom break.



