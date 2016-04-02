Friends will forever be in our hearts (and our Netflix queues). And if you're Jennifer Aniston, Friends will forever be in your closet.
"I have certain things I have yet to throw away from my days on Friends," Aniston recently admitted in an interview with Vogue.
What relics of Rachel Green did the actress hold onto, exactly? Turns out, she squirreled away a few items that just might be worth digging out of storage given the seemingly unstoppable '90s fashion renaissance of late.
"My red squared-toe loafers might actually be making a comeback, that’s awesome," she told the magazine. "See, it’s coming back — I knew it. I also have those nice high-waisted jeans. I’m so glad I didn’t throw any of those out. I loved the ’90s."
We do, too, Jen. We do, too.
