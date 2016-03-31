Time period aside, Friends is still a relatable show. Even if you missed the era of being set up on blind dates by friends, you still know what the awkwardness of a first date is like. Even though Phoebe didn’t meet Mike through Tinder, that doesn’t render an entire generation clueless about their relationship. The Friends story lines of the mid-'90s are slightly different, but still timeless enough that today’s twentysomethings can understand and enjoy them. Younger viewers even connect with the nostalgic piece of it all. No, they aren’t reminiscing about being young in that specific era, but the show still reminds them of being younger versions of themselves. Nostalgia inspires nostalgia.



The media has popularized the idea that because Netflix acquired the rights to stream Friends, the show is now somehow “back,” along with tattoo choker necklaces and miniature denim backpacks. But make no mistake: Friends never went anywhere. Yes, Netflix put the show in front of a younger audience who might not have watched it before, but any night of the week, you can also find it playing on TBS, Nick at Nite, and other local broadcast affiliates. Friends coming to Netflix was a big thing for new audiences, but to diehard fans, it’s just another way to get our fix. And even then, it’s still not the preferred way, because Netflix has trimmed the episodes down here and there. I’ll still be using my DVDs with extended scenes, thankyouverymuch.



To this day, I still feel pangs of loneliness and an extreme sense of culmination when I watch “The Last One.” It fills me with the same sadness you feel on the last day of summer camp. To that same end, I also feel a rush of excitement and newness when I immediately follow it with “The Pilot.” It resets me, and I’m comforted to know that there are, once again, so many episodes and adventures ahead. You can tell me that Friends seems outdated because of its laugh track (it does), or that it would never have run for 10 seasons in today’s world (it wouldn’t have). You’re right, but I’m simply not interested in your assertion that those things make Friends a bad '90s sitcom. At its core, Friends is a show about relationships — platonic, caring, romantic — and that’s the singular concept that transcends generations and pulls in new audiences. The thing that people love so much about the show is right there in the theme song: “I’ll be there for you, ‘cause you’re there for me too.”