"I can extract blackheads with the best of them, oh yeah. I am very medical about the procedure. My husband and I can do it side-by-side eight years into our marriage and feel okay about it.""You need to be very, very careful when you’re squeezing your skin. So let me first say that you should never squeeze your skin, but if you soften your fingers by wrapping them in tissue, you’re not really pushing as hard. Your intention [should be] to just get it out and move on — you can’t go too deep, because squeezing or extracting can [become] a tic, it’s really addicting. Like, I love when my husband has a pimple on his back and asks me to squeeze it. I get giddy. There’s so much reward in it when you get it out. I know that I shouldn’t be saying this, but there is. Part of the allure is the danger — you’re playing with fire!"