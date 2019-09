"Yes, and when she paints, she has a particular technique where she starts at the base of your knuckle and paints all the way to the tip of your nail. It’s hilarious.""I'm a big fan of [solid] sunscreen, so I keep the [Neutrogena] Ultra Sheer Stick in every one of my bags, because I find that they make reapplying during the day much easier, especially when you have kids…it's easy to put [a stick formula] on their face before they slap your hands away."I really like the Jao Hand Sanitizer , which is scented with lavender. I have been using it on and off as deodorant, because I stay away from aluminum. If I need a refresher, I have no shame in popping a little hand sanitizer in my pits."[As I go through my bag], I am realizing I have two deodorants in my purse [laughs], but since my career involves performing, I sweat a lot; nerves are a part of my day. There is a natural deodorant I use called Fat and the Moon . It’s a really small company on Etsy, but it’s wonderful. It’s a little pot of deodorant I keep with me — it's like coconut oil and baking soda, so it moisturizes and stays on, but it also soaks all the bacteria and takes away the [odor], and then there are a couple of essential oils in there, which are amazing."Lately, I have been really into lip [color]. I love a swipe of mascara and a bright red lip. I like the MoistureSmooth Color Sticks — there is a bright red and berry [that I wear]."