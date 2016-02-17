Kristen Bell may be late to the game, but she knocked it out of the park with her first post on Instagram. The actress joined the social media platform on Wednesday, and her debut 'gram is adorable. The photo shows Bell smooching hubby Dax Shepard. "I don't know how to use instagram but I do like this picture," she captioned the pic. In the two hours since she joined, Bell has amassed a respectable 17,000 followers. But if she keeps it up with snaps like these, she'll be an Insta-star in no time.
This isn't the first time Bell, 35, and Shepard, 41, have given us #relationshipgoals. In January, the adorable pair shared a hilarious music video documenting their vacation to Africa. The happy couple have two young daughters together, but it remains to be seen if we'll be treated to family pictures of them on Instagram anytime soon — the actress has been a leader in the movement to protect celebrity kids from the paparazzi. Call us selfish, but our fingers are crossed that she feels differently about sharing snaps on her personal social media account — we bet her little ones are the cutest!
