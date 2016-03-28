Now, there's a brand filling a niche in the already-niche market: period-oriented skivvies that make a super-cheeky political statement.
Cute Fruit Undies, a Washington state-based Etsy shop, is now peddling high-waisted period underwear, called Bloody Marys, that features the faces of politicians that are (or once were) anti-abortion rights, printed on the inside lining.
The undies also feature attachable heating packs (perhaps explaining why they're so high-waisted). Each pair costs $29.99, and $3 of that goes to Planned Parenthood in the state of the politician whose face you'll be bleeding on.
Heat pack! Every pair of Bloody Marys Period Panties comes with 2 attachable heat packs for the front and back of the undies to soothe them cramps. Just toss the heat packs in the microwave for 1-2 mins and then snap em in! Also check out lil @sarahpalinusa down there! $3 of every sale goes to @plannedparenthood check out cutefruitundies.etsy.com to start shopping and go to bloodymarysundies.wordpress.com for more info on the project! #sarahpalin #heatpacks #periodpanties #blooddumpster #bloodymarys #plannedparenthood #staycomfymyfriends
There are nine lining options, including the likes of Donald Trump, Sarah Palin, Ted Cruz, and Rand Paul. These politicians are what Cute Fruit Undies dubs "blood dumpsters." The site goes on to say that each featured face is "a U.S. politician who has tried in the past or who is currently trying to pass legislation that hinders women's reproductive rights, and in so doing has had his or her face wind up in the crotch of a pair of Bloody Mary undies, for YOU to bleed all over!"
@realdonaldtrump as a Blood Dumpster... These period panties let you bleed all over a politician who is hindering women's reproductive rights (and in Donald's case is also just an all around rampant misogynist!) They are moisture wicking so they don't feel wet, and they're leak proof and antibacterial! 8 other blood dumpsters to choose from, $3 of every sale goes to @plannedparenthood for more info check out bloodymarysundies.wordpress.com or start shopping now! cutefruitundies.etsy.com #bloodcomingoutofherwherever #nope #itsavagina #plannedparenthood #periodpanties #donaldtrump #blooddumpster #bloodymarys #artistsforplannedparenthood
The skivvies are available in nine colors, in sizes XS to XL; matching crop tops are sold separately. You'll have to wait four to six weeks for your own Bloody Marys to arrive, due to an "overwhelming number of orders," according to the Etsy store.
Hey, it's certainly an innovative (albeit private) way to express your political leanings.