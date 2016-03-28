Heat pack! Every pair of Bloody Marys Period Panties comes with 2 attachable heat packs for the front and back of the undies to soothe them cramps. Just toss the heat packs in the microwave for 1-2 mins and then snap em in! Also check out lil @sarahpalinusa down there! $3 of every sale goes to @plannedparenthood check out cutefruitundies.etsy.com to start shopping and go to bloodymarysundies.wordpress.com for more info on the project! #sarahpalin #heatpacks #periodpanties #blooddumpster #bloodymarys #plannedparenthood #staycomfymyfriends

A photo posted by Sarah P (@cutefruitundies) on Mar 19, 2016 at 11:56am PDT