Period underwear, designed to be absorbent enough to replace tampons or pads, seem to be everywhere these days. Whether you've hopped on the menstrual-lingerie bandwagon yet or not, there are a couple of brands on the market that you're probably familiar with already. (Thinx, in particular, has generated quite a flurry of attention, thanks, in part, to the brand's ads being banned on NYC's transit system by the MTA.)Now, there's a brand filling a niche in the already-niche market: period-oriented skivvies that make a super-cheeky political statement.Cute Fruit Undies, a Washington state-based Etsy shop, is now peddling high-waisted period underwear, called Bloody Marys, that features the faces of politicians that are (or once were) anti-abortion rights, printed on the inside lining.The undies also feature attachable heating packs (perhaps explaining why they're so high-waisted). Each pair costs $29.99, and $3 of that goes to Planned Parenthood in the state of the politician whose face you'll be bleeding on.