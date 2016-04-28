30+ Outfits That Prove Mindy Kaling Can Pull Off Anything

Whether you know her as your fellow fashion show-lover Kelly Kapoor, or as Disgust (her character on Inside Out), you know Mindy Kaling. But her low-profile lifestyle may have kept you from fully recognizing her red carpet game. Sure, she's one of the funnier comedic actors of our time, but her ability to pull off pretty much any color she wants is a talent that shouldn't be overlooked.
With red carpet sequences so bright, we wonder what her closet looks like (a fashionable rainbow, we'd guess). When other Hollywood personalities play it safe in LBDs and matching pantsuits, Kaling keeps her step-and-repeat appearances really fun. And we've kept tabs on some of the best ones, right this way.
