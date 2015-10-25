You thought you were done with the matching set. The trend consumed our sartorial imagination for much of 2014 and early 2015. (Here's looking at you, Ms. Swift.) However, it's far from over. In fact, it has somehow managed to evolve while simultaneously throwing it back to the '80s, setting the stage for the return of the pantsuit. This next stage of our two-piece obsession seems to already have the Hollywood stamp of approval.
Proving that a blazer-and-trouser combo is infinitely versatile, we've seen the look on various celebrities at a wide array of events recently. Carey Mulligan buttoned up a Marc Jacobs ensemble for the Elle Women In Hollywood Awards in L.A.; over on the East Coast, Beyoncé donned a velvet Barbara Bui two-piece to hit up a Broadway musical. Look back a little further and it's clear that fancy pants have already taken over awards show red carpets. These ladies prove that it's time the pantsuit came back, in and outside of the workplace — because, honestly, the silhouette is looking better than ever. Check out the latest in celebrity suits, ahead.
