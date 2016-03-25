The biggest "thing" in denim isn't flares or fringe — it's personalization. From embroidery to pins to patches, brands are quickly beginning to to recognize the importance of allowing customers make jeans truly their own.
The latest company to add a dose of DIY to its offerings is 3x1, the same brand whose laser-cut fringed-hem jeans took the fashion scene by storm just a few months ago. The cult-favorite label has launched four $30 packages of patches (with three in each) around clever themes — think "R.I.P. Feelings" and "Vacation Forever." So, whether you're looking to give an old pair of baby blues a facelift or are in search for a birthday present for your BFF, these little tokens of personality are easy, thoughtful, and Instagram-worthy, to boot. The only catch? The patches are limited-edition, so you'll need to stock up ASAP if you're planning on getting your hands on a pack (or 20).
But will these embellishments be as social media famous as the brand's widely photographed fringed jeans? If the photos ahead are any indication, we're betting the answer is a resounding yes. Click on to see the patches in action and get inspired to do a little DIY yourself.
