The biggest "thing" in denim isn't flares or fringe — it's personalization. From embroidery to pins to patches, brands are quickly beginning to to recognize the importance of allowing customers make jeans truly their own.The latest company to add a dose of DIY to its offerings is 3x1 , the same brand whose laser-cut fringed-hem jeans took the fashion scene by storm just a few months ago. The cult-favorite label has launched four $30 packages of patches (with three in each) around clever themes — think " R.I.P. Feelings " and " Vacation Forever ." So, whether you're looking to give an old pair of baby blues a facelift or are in search for a birthday present for your BFF, these little tokens of personality are easy, thoughtful, and Instagram-worthy, to boot. The only catch? The patches are limited-edition, so you'll need to stock up ASAP if you're planning on getting your hands on a pack (or 20).But will these embellishments be as social media famous as the brand's widely photographed fringed jeans? If the photos ahead are any indication, we're betting the answer is a resounding yes. Click on to see the patches in action and get inspired to do a little DIY yourself.