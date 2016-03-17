Sorry, folks — it looks like the next-next Bachelorette is not going to be the show's biggest celebrity fan, after all. Actress Kaley Cuoco talked to E! News at L.A.'s PaleyFest on Thursday to address those rumors that she could become part of the franchise. The Big Bang Theory star took the opportunity to quash that possibility.
"No! No! No! Let me set that straight, no!" the 32-year-old said. "I'd rather just watch and judge everyone else. I don't want to be judged! I've got to have them on my TV and watch them."
Basically, Cuoco is like the rest of us — she wants to enjoy the drama of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette from a safe distance and in the comfort of her own living room. Womp. Thanks for getting our hopes up, Chris Harrison. (In February, the host said, "Kaley would be great.")
Cuoco also has some strong feelings about the real next Bachelorette, JoJo. "I think she's adorable," said Cuoco. "I think she's going to be a great Bachelorette. She was super entertaining all season and she seemed like a really nice, real girl." So, does that mean Cuoco is going to continue her next-level obsession with the show? Sounds like it. "You know I'll be watching...and I'll have leggings with her face on it at some point, like everyone else!" No, Kaley...we think that was just you.
