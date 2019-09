"No! No! No! Let me set that straight, no!" the 32-year-old said. "I'd rather just watch and judge everyone else. I don't want to be judged! I've got to have them on my TV and watch them."Basically, Cuoco is like the rest of us — she wants to enjoy the drama of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette from a safe distance and in the comfort of her own living room. Womp. Thanks for getting our hopes up, Chris Harrison. (In February, the host said , "Kaley would be great.")