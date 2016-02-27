The Bachelorette is entering its 12th season, so it might be time to switch it up. Maybe by tapping a female celebrity as the reality show's next leading lady?
Host Chris Harrison knows the perfect woman. In a conference call with reporters on February 26, the 44-year-old suggested actress Kaley Cuoco as the next Bachelorette.
"Kaley would be great," Harrison said, according to Us Weekly. "I would love that. She's an old friend of mine from the ABC days [when she starred on 8 Simple Rules] and I think she likes to drink wine as much as I do."
Cuoco divorced her former beau, Ryan Sweeting, this past September, so jumping back into the dating pool could be the jolt she needs to rejuvenate her love life. Plus, the Big Bang Theory actress' well-known obsession with current Bachelor Ben Higgins makes us think she's more than familiar with the show's format.
At the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, Cuoco said she's "a little overly obsessed" with Higgins, because the software salesman is "the most interesting Bachelor we've had." The 30-year-old actress has even donned leggings with Higgins' face on them.
Would this celebrity superfan become the face of the franchise? Harrison is unsure, noting in the conference call that "it's hard to find a good single celebrity anymore."
