Ben Higgins, the 26-year-old software salesman from Indiana, is no doubt a good catch. On the last season of The Bachelorette, and this season of The Bachelor, he's at least done a good job of winning the hearts of viewers. Among those, you can count a few celebrities, and none have been as enthusiastic as Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco. She's gone so far as to have the guy's image printed on custom-made leggings.
Good thing the nice designers at Goldsheep clothing avoided any particularly awkward placement of Higgins' face — though we're not sure if that was their decision or Cuoco's.
This is not the first time the actress has shown off her superfandom. She had the chance to speak to Higgins via Skype on an episode of The Bachelor Live two weeks ago. "I've never been speechless, I don’t know what to say!" she said when their chat began, as she was surrounded by her friends and sister visiting for a Bachelor viewing party. Eventually, she got up the nerve to ask him, "Can I ask, are you in love?"
Of course, he couldn't exactly answer that one. Still, it looks like he's got some options if the show doesn't directly find his match.
