Yes, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki used to date. Yes, The Big Bang Theory co-stars looked pretty chummy at last night's People's Choice Awards. No, that doesn't mean they're back together.
The newly single Cuoco was quick to nip rumors of a romantic reconciliation in the bud. Cuoco posted playful photos of her and Galecki, whom she dated for two years, to her Instagram with a caption that said it all: "#notdating." They're just very affectionate, okay?
Galecki also shared snaps of his on-screen love interest. He, however, did not include a disclaimer about their nonexistent romance.
Cheer up, fans. If nothing else, at least you've got Leonard and Penny.
