Kaley Cuoco Swiftly Denies Co-star Dating Rumors With One Insta

Erin Donnelly
Yes, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki used to date. Yes, The Big Bang Theory co-stars looked pretty chummy at last night's People's Choice Awards. No, that doesn't mean they're back together.

The newly single Cuoco was quick to nip rumors of a romantic reconciliation in the bud. Cuoco posted playful photos of her and Galecki, whom she dated for two years, to her Instagram with a caption that said it all: "#notdating." They're just very affectionate, okay?


Galecki also shared snaps of his on-screen love interest. He, however, did not include a disclaimer about their nonexistent romance.

The Beggar and the Beauty. #backstage #peopleschoice @normancook THANK YOU, FANS.

A photo posted by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on


Cheer up, fans. If nothing else, at least you've got Leonard and Penny.

