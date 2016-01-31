Kaley Cuoco is cuckoo for Ben Higgins.
In fact, The Big Bang Theory actress is so obsessed with this season's star of The Bachelor, she spent her time on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards gushing about her love for him.
While chatting (rather animatedly) with her pal and E! host Brad Goreski, Cuoco — who traded her Ben Higgins leggings (no, really) for a sexy black cutout dress — said she is so crazy about Bachelor Ben that if he were to grace the SAG stage she would have to "Kanye" him.
As soon as Goreski brought up this season of The Bachelor, Cuoco went wide-eyed and asked, "Is he nominated for a SAG tonight? For the hottest Bachelor of all time?" While that category doesn't exist, Cuoco wasn't giving up her reign as No. 1 Ben fan.
Admitting she's "a little overly obsessed with him," Cuoco declared Higgins "the most interesting Bachelor we've had." Who needs a SAG Award when you've got those distinguished accolades?
Watch Cuoco's Bachelor freak-out at the 2016 SAGs here:
In fact, The Big Bang Theory actress is so obsessed with this season's star of The Bachelor, she spent her time on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards gushing about her love for him.
While chatting (rather animatedly) with her pal and E! host Brad Goreski, Cuoco — who traded her Ben Higgins leggings (no, really) for a sexy black cutout dress — said she is so crazy about Bachelor Ben that if he were to grace the SAG stage she would have to "Kanye" him.
As soon as Goreski brought up this season of The Bachelor, Cuoco went wide-eyed and asked, "Is he nominated for a SAG tonight? For the hottest Bachelor of all time?" While that category doesn't exist, Cuoco wasn't giving up her reign as No. 1 Ben fan.
Admitting she's "a little overly obsessed with him," Cuoco declared Higgins "the most interesting Bachelor we've had." Who needs a SAG Award when you've got those distinguished accolades?
Watch Cuoco's Bachelor freak-out at the 2016 SAGs here:
Advertisement