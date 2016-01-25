The Friends gang has lost Chandler, though he's there in spirit, blah blah. On the bright side, they've gained Leonard, Penny, Sheldon, and Howard. Ross must be in heaven.
Kaley Cuoco shared an Instagram of she and her Big Bang Theory co-stars crashing the Friends cast reunion. As reported previously, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow have gathered for an NBC special honoring TV director James Burrows. The special, which also features cast reunions from Cheers, Taxi, and Frasier, will air on February 21.
In the meantime, here's Ross, Phoebe, etc. with Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Johnny Galecki, and Cuoco. How much do you want to bet Joey laid down the "How you doin'" line on Penny?
Feeling left out, Matthew Perry?
