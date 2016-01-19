Just because a bunch of stars from our favorite '90s television show are appearing together on-screen for a two-hour special, does not mean that it's a Friends reunion, says Sean Hayes, better known as Jack McFarland, Just Jack, or Jack 2000 from Will & Grace.
David Schwimmer has already told us that the special is not a reunion, but Hayes firmly debunked the rumor once and for all during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. The 45-year-old actor took it upon himself to shatter our illusions of a 2016 version of "I'll Be There for You," by better explaining the true nature of the NBC special next month, of which Hayes is a producer.
"So James Burrows is the veteran director responsible for such hits as Cheers, Friends, Taxi, Will & Grace, The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, on and on and on and on," Hayes explained.
"So what we did is we gathered all the casts from all of those shows and we're going to a do a two-hour special, and they’re all going to participate in some way or another. It is not a reunion of any kind."
Amidst the heartbreak surrounding the news, there is a silver-lining. Six casts from classic series means six times the fun. And what better way to honor Burrows than by including a full lineup of his a long list of hit TV shows?
So, even though it isn't itching our long-enduring Friends-reunion scratch, it's much, much better than nothing at all.
The tribute is set to air February 21 on NBC.
David Schwimmer has already told us that the special is not a reunion, but Hayes firmly debunked the rumor once and for all during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. The 45-year-old actor took it upon himself to shatter our illusions of a 2016 version of "I'll Be There for You," by better explaining the true nature of the NBC special next month, of which Hayes is a producer.
"So James Burrows is the veteran director responsible for such hits as Cheers, Friends, Taxi, Will & Grace, The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, on and on and on and on," Hayes explained.
"So what we did is we gathered all the casts from all of those shows and we're going to a do a two-hour special, and they’re all going to participate in some way or another. It is not a reunion of any kind."
Amidst the heartbreak surrounding the news, there is a silver-lining. Six casts from classic series means six times the fun. And what better way to honor Burrows than by including a full lineup of his a long list of hit TV shows?
So, even though it isn't itching our long-enduring Friends-reunion scratch, it's much, much better than nothing at all.
The tribute is set to air February 21 on NBC.
Advertisement