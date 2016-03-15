There's always a clash of opinions, that's the nature of reality shows like this. And controversy can boost a show's ratings — sometimes. In this case, though, longtime viewers who aren't fans of Caila started threatening that they wouldn't watch the show next season if she were cast.
@MonsonLily @RealitySteve LIVID. The ratings are going to go wayyyyyy down— Tori Mckenzie (@ToriiMcKenziee) March 4, 2016
@RealitySteve @BachelorABC @fleissmeister disappointed! First season I'll be sitting out of! 💯— Andrea Masi (@andrearmasi) March 4, 2016
@RealitySteve ugh I've never been one to claim I won't watch bc I don't like the lead but I will not watch if it's her as #thebachlorette 😏😏— L (@lyndsZeee) March 4, 2016
@RealitySteve And introducing the first season of The Bachelor/ette since Alex Michel dumped Trista, that I won't watch. Too dull for words.— Kim Babij-Gesell (@KimBabij) March 4, 2016
@RealitySteve I will not be watching if she is the Bachelorette. Farmer Chris will no longer be the worst season.— Amy Woolery (@AmyWoolery) March 3, 2016
And that's the simplest, most logical reason why ABC would nix its earlier decision and decide to go in another direction. Why were viewers so vehemently opposed to Quinn? Apparently, lots of her detractors thought she was disingenuous in her intentions on the show. Many accused her of angling to be the Bachelorette all along, since coming in third has landed women the title for six of the last seven seasons. A successful reality show cannot become predictable — or appear to reward a scheming or inauthentic contestant— if it wants to keep its ratings up. In that case, well done ABC.
@GraysanGrant I agree, I just didn't believe anything she said about Ben the past 2 weeks, especially that she was in love. All for show— Ellie (@HazzasFavorite) March 3, 2016
@RealitySteve you could tell she was only on the show to be the next -ette. # yuck #fake— BunBun (@BsquaredK) March 4, 2016
@HazzasFavorite @RealitySteve it's becoming ridiculous if every 3rd place gets it 🙄 Caila's the worst choice 😷— Graysan (@GraysanGrant) March 3, 2016