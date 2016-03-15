Story from TV Shows

Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher Is The Next Bachelorette

Michael Hafford
Credit: Craig Sjodin
Despite earlier speculation that Caila Quinn would be the next Bachelorette, producers have thrown us a curveball. They went with, rather than the half-Filipino Quinn, (drumroll please...) a white woman.

Surprise, Paul Lee!

Which means that Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher will take over as the next Bachelorette.

JoJo is fresh off her nationally televised heartbreak at the hands of Bachelor Ben. Only in reality TV can we go from massive public rejection to massive public search for a husband.

Love is a crazy thing.



This means that, yes, Lauren and Ben are now engaged. Mazel tov to the happy couple.

Many suspected that Quinn would be the contestant due to her filming what appeared to be an intro segment a few weeks ago in her hometown. That number included Reality Steve, the man responsible for leaking just about every possible Bachelor secret before it happens. Quinn herself also appears to have been fooled, at least according to a post on Steve’s blog.
