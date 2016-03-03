Forget about what Kaley Cuoco told Redbook in 2014 about never being that "feminist girl demanding equality." At the time, the Big Bang Theory star explained that her remarks were taken out of context. Now, she's going a step further by saying that she's so feminist, it seeps out of her pores.
Cuoco's cover story for the April issue of Cosmopolitan — truly, the best place for a feminist declaration — sees the 30-year-old actress setting the record straight on where she stands.
“Of course I’m a fucking feminist," she told the magazine. "Look at me. I bleed feminism. I get equal pay to my male costars on a big show, I have my own home, I’m as independent as you could possibly be.”
Okay then. Part of that independence comes from splitting from husband Ryan Sweeting last year, which she says has "changed the way I look at marriage," but not affected her feelings about love. Echoing Gwen Stefani's "Simple Kind of Life," she also expressed her expectations about having children.
“I thought I’d have a baby by now!" she admitted. "You see your life going one way, and then it’s the direct opposite way. I’m waking up going, Oh my god, my life just flipped upside down.”
Such is life. Just wait 'til she goes on The Bachelorette (maybe).
