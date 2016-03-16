If you have a smartphone and a data plan, chances are you've likely fallen down the rabbit hole that is Instagram more times than you can count. (We sure as hell have.) And during these deep dives, you've likely noticed a makeup tutorial or two or six — they're pretty hard to avoid.
Despite the quick nature of these posts (all 15 seconds or less), you can learn a whole lot from these professional and amateur makeup artists. Want to quickly master the basics of contouring? Need someone to walk you through a perfect cat-eye? Desperate to learn how to fix a shattered powder product (and fast)? Yup, it's all on the 'gram. So, in honor of these speedy makeup mavens, we gathered nine of our favorite makeup tutorials for your short-attention-span-pleasing pleasure. Check 'em out below.
Despite the quick nature of these posts (all 15 seconds or less), you can learn a whole lot from these professional and amateur makeup artists. Want to quickly master the basics of contouring? Need someone to walk you through a perfect cat-eye? Desperate to learn how to fix a shattered powder product (and fast)? Yup, it's all on the 'gram. So, in honor of these speedy makeup mavens, we gathered nine of our favorite makeup tutorials for your short-attention-span-pleasing pleasure. Check 'em out below.
Advertisement
Sure, the thumbnail for this video may be shocking to some, but once these little dots of concealer and liquid blush are blended out, the result is natural-looking and sculpted skin.
In less than 30 seconds, Aurora of AuroraMakeup, has taught us how to create the perfect cat-eye. The main takeaway? Don't try to slick on your liner in one fell swoop — work in stages!
Check out this quick tutorial by model and cofounder of Wander Beauty, Lindsay Ellingson, for an easy date night makeup look that calls for some falsies, mascara, liquid blush, and some highlighter.
Nicol Concilio gives us all a crash course on color correcting: green tones cancel out redness, purple erases dullness, and peach tones diminish the appearance of dark spots and undereye bags.
We are completely mesmerized by Sebastian's artistry. Just look at how he draws on individual hairs to fill in his brows. #inspired
We've been longtime fans of NikkieTutorials' eye looks, but this double-cut crease is definitely our favorite so far.
Who knew tape could be such a useful makeup tool?
This may not technically be a makeup transformation, but if any of you have accidentally dropped a prized powder product before, this video will teach you how to put it back together with just a spoon, rubbing alcohol, and some patience. See? You can learn just about anything on the 'gram.
Advertisement