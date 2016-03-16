If you have a smartphone and a data plan, chances are you've likely fallen down the rabbit hole that is Instagram more times than you can count. (We sure as hell have.) And during these deep dives, you've likely noticed a makeup tutorial or two or six — they're pretty hard to avoid.



Despite the quick nature of these posts (all 15 seconds or less), you can learn a whole lot from these professional and amateur makeup artists. Want to quickly master the basics of contouring? Need someone to walk you through a perfect cat-eye? Desperate to learn how to fix a shattered powder product (and fast)? Yup, it's all on the 'gram. So, in honor of these speedy makeup mavens, we gathered nine of our favorite makeup tutorials for your short-attention-span-pleasing pleasure. Check 'em out below.



