This Drag Queen Recreates '90s Cartoons — & It’s Everything

[ 42/365 ] #365DaysOfDrag "90S CARTOONS!" NEXT UP.....#DOT! #Animaniacs I used one of the prosthetic noses I made, and for the eyes, they are open, I simply put in my black sclera lenses and used Kryolan Aquacolor to draw the ovals around my eyes. I cut an old wig and sprayed it to keep its shape and pulled the wig over my ears since DOT doesn't have ears like humans.

