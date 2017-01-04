There’s Another Trolls Makeup Palette Coming — & It’s Bold

Troll dolls might have given you nightmares back in the ‘90s, but — if the string of beauty moments inspired by the self-titled movie Trolls are any indication — that's now a thing of the past. In fact, the tiny creatures have spurred fuchsia-haired costumes, a slew of product launches (from MAC and Hard Candy, to name a few). And now, Pur Cosmetics is following suit — launching a makeup palette that's so bright and colorful, it's make Princess Poppy and King Peppy proud.
Unlike other Trolls collections, the launch from Pur combines an array of bold, rainbow shades all in one. As you can see in the sneak peek above, the palette features 16 wearable shades — from shimmery silver and matte nude to bright pink and sparkly blue.
Even better, you won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on it. In fact, you can snag it on January 8 at Pur Cosmetics for a cool $29. (You can also grab it IRL at Kohl's on January 19, if you're feeling extra patient.) Until then, we'll be watching the movie on loop for beauty inspiration.
