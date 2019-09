There’s Another Trolls Makeup Palette Coming — & It’s Bold

Troll dolls might have given you nightmares back in the ‘90s, but — if the string of beauty moments inspired by the self-titled movie Trolls are any indication — that's now a thing of the past. In fact, the tiny creatures have spurred fuchsia-haired costumes , a slew of product launches (from MAC and Hard Candy , to name a few). And now, Pur Cosmetics is following suit — launching a makeup palette that's so bright and colorful, it's make Princess Poppy and King Peppy proud.