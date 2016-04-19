Get Ready For Some Serious '90s Nostalgia

I've always been told that you learn something new every day. Today, it was revealed to me that people actually enjoyed — nay, adored — Troll dolls growing up. You know, the rainbow-haired nude little toys that apparently only haunted me as a child (right after the always creepy Furby). Know how I know? MAC just announced a new collection in honor of the popular '90s playthings, and our office erupted in gasps of excitement — much to the dismay of moi.
The MAC Good Luck Trolls collaboration is set to come out July 28 online and August 4 in stores, tied to the upcoming movie dedicated to the tiny creatures. Naturally, the collection includes a ton of color. Like, a shit ton. From what we can see, we're in store for some striking neon-yellow and matte-blue lipsticks, bold glittery glosses (to go along with the '90s theme, we assume), eyeshadows that range in color from black to silver to yellow, a bevy of glitter, brushes, and more.
“The Good Luck Trolls have evoked love and joy since the 1960s. We are so happy we can put the spotlight on them again," says James Gager, MAC's senior vice president and creative director. "MAC Cosmetics celebrates pop culture and fantasy — and brings these enchanting characters to life — through this eclectic, bright-hued collection.”
The MAC Good Luck Trolls collaboration is set to come out July 28 online and August 4 in stores, tied to the upcoming movie dedicated to the tiny creatures. Naturally, the collection includes a ton of color. Like, a shit ton. From what we can see, we're in store for some striking neon-yellow and matte-blue lipsticks, bold glittery glosses (to go along with the '90s theme, we assume), eyeshadows that range in color from black to silver to yellow, a bevy of glitter, brushes, and more.
“The Good Luck Trolls have evoked love and joy since the 1960s. We are so happy we can put the spotlight on them again," says James Gager, MAC's senior vice president and creative director. "MAC Cosmetics celebrates pop culture and fantasy — and brings these enchanting characters to life — through this eclectic, bright-hued collection.”
The prices will range from $16 (for the Lipglasses) to $43 (for the makeup brushes), and the products will come with adorable names like Twerkquoise; Suns Out, Buns Out; and Tease and Thank You. Here's
looking at waiting for you, summer.
Advertisement