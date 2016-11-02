Trolls rank right up there with ogres and wildebeest among creatures least likely to evoke makeup inspo. Unless you're talking about the cartoon versions with rainbow hair and colorful clothes, that is. Now that's the stuff of beauty dreams.
Enter Hard Candy’s limited-edition Trolls collection. The product range — available today in Walmart stores — features a few items we’ve long coveted (like lip balms that change with your pH and rainbow highlighter), plus a few we didn’t know we needed until now, including marbleized lipstick and a full-spectrum palette of hair chalk. As if that weren't enough, each one of these goodies is housed in the cutest packaging, ever. (We’re already envisioning the hundreds of ways we can re-use the bokeh tins that come with metallic matte liquid lipsticks.)
The icing on the cake? Each piece is either $6 or $8 — even less than it'd cost to go see the film that inspired the collection, so we’ll suffer zero guilt when splashing out on every last item. Click ahead to see the products that make trolling look good.
Enter Hard Candy’s limited-edition Trolls collection. The product range — available today in Walmart stores — features a few items we’ve long coveted (like lip balms that change with your pH and rainbow highlighter), plus a few we didn’t know we needed until now, including marbleized lipstick and a full-spectrum palette of hair chalk. As if that weren't enough, each one of these goodies is housed in the cutest packaging, ever. (We’re already envisioning the hundreds of ways we can re-use the bokeh tins that come with metallic matte liquid lipsticks.)
The icing on the cake? Each piece is either $6 or $8 — even less than it'd cost to go see the film that inspired the collection, so we’ll suffer zero guilt when splashing out on every last item. Click ahead to see the products that make trolling look good.