Troll dolls, by their very nature, have always been a little bit creepy, haven't they? Sure, the beloved toys were pretty much a staple for anyone born after 1960, but they are inexplicably weird. They have crazy hair! Some of them have jewels in their stomachs? Why did we love these tiny weirdos so much, and why do we still? Of course, it was only a matter of time before Trolls got in on the toy nostalgia craze and marched into their own feature film. Fittingly, it looks about as bizarre as the dolls themselves.
The first teaser trailer for Trolls — which features the voice work of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, and James Corden, among others — introduces us to a band of these wild-haired creatures. It's hard to tell what, exactly, the movie is about, other than these Trolls dancing along to popular hip-hop tracks and trying to avoid a creepy monster. Turns out, as the announcer declares, these Trolls are "delicious." (Look, no one wants a terrible fate to befall the Trolls, but maybe they still shouldn't be doing the Whip or the Nae Nae?)
The movie definitely looks to be erring more on the side of appealing to young kids of the current generation (see: the current wave of Alvin and the Chipmunks movies) rather than tapping into those who grew up with Trolls. Whatever they're going for, it looks to be very candy-coated, very manic, and, ultimately, very disturbing.
See for yourself.
