Anna Kendrick really gets Katy Perry's cat, Kitty Purry. In an upcoming episode of Billy on the Street, host Billy Eichner grills Kendrick about Purry, or specifically, what the cat cares about.



At first, Kendrick gives the kitty a little too much credit. It would be nice if felines cared about their owners involvement in the fight for LGBT rights, but really, the pets have more straightforward interests. Like whether that food is for them. And whether that comfy, sunny spot is for them. Eventually, Kendrick gets the hang of it. For her efforts, she receives a prestigious award — one of the most famous apostrophes in Hollywood.



Don't let anyone tell you that cat trivia will never get you anything.