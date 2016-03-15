This Drag Queen Recreates '90s Cartoons & It’s Everything

Michael Hafford
RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant and overall human artwork Phi Phi O’Hara is in the midst of an epic project. Her 365 Days of Drag is playing out on her Instagram. We’re guessing the concept is pretty obvious but: She’ll be debuting a new drag look for every day of the year (except Leap Day, natch).

Although all of them are fantastic, her series of '90s cartoon characters really caught our eye. First up, naturally, is everyone’s favourite high school outsider Daria.

[ 38/365 ] #365DaysOfDrag "90S CARTOONS!" FIRST UP.....#DARIA!

A photo posted by Phi Phi O'Hara (@phiphiohara) on


Also amazing was Oblina of Aaahh!!! Real Monsters.


Her Rugrats looks were also insanely on point.

[ 49/365 ] #365DaysOfDrag LAST WEEK OF THE "90S CARTOONS!" NEXT UP.....CYNTHIA! ^_^

A photo posted by Phi Phi O'Hara (@phiphiohara) on

[ 46/365 ] #365DaysOfDrag LAST WEEK OF THE "90S CARTOONS!" NEXT UP.....LIL! ;-P haha #RUGRATS!

A photo posted by Phi Phi O'Hara (@phiphiohara) on

[ 39/365 ] #365DaysOfDrag "90S CARTOONS!" NEXT UP.....#DIDIPICKLES #rugrats

A photo posted by Phi Phi O'Hara (@phiphiohara) on

But we’re suckers for all of her looks. Here's another amazing one.
Phi Phi isn’t nearly done. She has another few nostalgic crowd pleasers coming up as she posted this teaser image.

