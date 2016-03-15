This Drag Queen Recreates '90s Cartoons & It’s Everything

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant and overall human artwork Phi Phi O’Hara is in the midst of an epic project. Her 365 Days of Drag is playing out on her Instagram. We’re guessing the concept is pretty obvious but: She’ll be debuting a new drag look for every day of the year (except Leap Day, natch).
Although all of them are fantastic, her series of '90s cartoon characters really caught our eye. First up, naturally, is everyone’s favourite high school outsider Daria.
Also amazing was Oblina of Aaahh!!! Real Monsters.
Her Rugrats looks were also insanely on point.
But we’re suckers for all of her looks. Here's another amazing one.
[ 42/365 ] #365DaysOfDrag "90S CARTOONS!" NEXT UP.....#DOT! #Animaniacs I used one of the prosthetic noses I made, and for the eyes, they are open, I simply put in my black sclera lenses and used Kryolan Aquacolor to draw the ovals around my eyes. I cut an old wig and sprayed it to keep its shape and pulled the wig over my ears since DOT doesn't have ears like humans.
Phi Phi isn’t nearly done. She has another few nostalgic crowd pleasers coming up as she posted this teaser image.
