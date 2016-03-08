The Latest Brand To Launch Denim Isn't What You'd Expect

If you've been seeing super-wide-sleeved blouses and huge bell-bottom pants all over the place, well, you can likely thank Ellery for that explosion. The Australian-based brand's signature silhouettes have become so recognizable (and so widely copied) that we're always eager to see what it'll come up with next. And designer Kym Ellery's latest venture isn't a surprising one.
Considering she helped bring mega-flares back to the mainstream, doing denim — Ellery-style of course — is a logical next step. And these aren't any old pair of jeans. She's translating her iconic, inventive twist on statement-making silhouettes with five debut styles: a classic high-waist, a boyfriend fit, and, you guessed it, multiple flared pieces. And while they're certainly an investment (the pants start at $690), we'll be the first to admit it's damn near impossible to put a price on the perfect pair of jeans.
For cult Ellery followers or newbies to the brand, these inventive baby blues will remind you that jeans don't need to be boring. To get the inside scoop on what makes these goods so unique, we chatted with the designer about why she's branching into denim, and just how easy it is to integrate these statement-makers into your wardrobe.
