Everyone knows that street style is all about standing out — these days, it seems like people will wear just about anything in hopes of getting photographed: From vintage gems and quirky prints to faux furs and funky keychains, nothing is off limits.
Yet, despite everyone aiming to be "different" and "unique," there is always a handful of items we end up seeing over and over again (think Fendi's furry friends and Gucci slip-on loafers), immediately becoming the must-have pieces of the moment. With Fashion Month officially in full force, we're casting our predictions for the statement-making goods we're bound to see on the the streets of New York, London, Milan, and Paris.
Click on to see (and shop) our picks — and keep an eye on our street style coverage to see exactly what makes the cut.
