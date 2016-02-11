Story from Shopping

The 16 Items Street Style Stars Will Be Wearing This Season

Alyssa Coscarelli
Everyone knows that street style is all about standing out — these days, it seems like people will wear just about anything in hopes of getting photographed: From vintage gems and quirky prints to faux furs and funky keychains, nothing is off limits.

Yet, despite everyone aiming to be "different" and "unique," there is always a handful of items we end up seeing over and over again (think Fendi's furry friends and Gucci slip-on loafers), immediately becoming the must-have pieces of the moment. With Fashion Month officially in full force, we're casting our predictions for the statement-making goods we're bound to see on the the streets of New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

Click on to see (and shop) our picks — and keep an eye on our street style coverage to see exactly what makes the cut.

