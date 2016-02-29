This Beauty Site Thought Whoopi Goldberg Was Oprah Winfrey At The Oscars

Update: Total Beauty tweeted out an apology for their tweet identifying Whoopi Goldberg as Oprah Winfrey late Sunday night. The tweet read, "We’d like to apologize to Oprah and Whoopi, as well as everyone we’ve offended. It was our error, and there are no excuses. We’re sorry."
During tonight's Oscars red-carpet coverage, beauty site Total Beauty tweeted with surprise that Oprah had a tattoo. But it wasn't a photo of Oprah Winfrey it was marveling at. It was a red-carpet photo of Whoopi Goldberg. The tweet was immediately flooded with comments cringing over the egregious mistake.
This isn't the first major instance of misidentifying a celebrity this awards season. In December, the Golden Globe's Twitter account misidentified America Ferrera as Gina Rodriguez. Ferrera was able to mock the mix-up, however. During the Golden Globes, she and Eva Longoria joked about being confused with other Latina celebrities.
While we’re glad they can have a laugh about the whole thing, we’re disappointed that it continues to be such a pervasive problem.
