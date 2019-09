Last night's Golden Globes saw a lot of attempted jokes. Some fell flat, like Jonah Hill taking on the role of the bear from The Revenant. While others were just as golden as the awards themselves, like Eva Longoria and America Ferrera 's subtle takedown of racial stereotypes. Ricky Gervais introduced the two presenters, setting them up to take a swing at racism in Hollywood."Eva Longoria and American Ferrera aren't just beautiful, talented actresses, they are two people that your future president, Donald Trump, can't wait to deport."Once onstage, Longoria and Ferrera took the joke to the next level: