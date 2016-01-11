Story from Pop Culture

Offensive Tweet From MTV Australia Suggests America Ferrera & Eva Longoria Need Subtitles

Morgan Baila
Last night's Golden Globes saw a lot of attempted jokes. Some fell flat, like Jonah Hill taking on the role of the bear from The Revenant. While others were just as golden as the awards themselves, like Eva Longoria and America Ferrera's subtle takedown of racial stereotypes.

Ricky Gervais introduced the two presenters, setting them up to take a swing at racism in Hollywood.

"Eva Longoria and American Ferrera aren't just beautiful, talented actresses, they are two people that your future president, Donald Trump, can't wait to deport."

Once onstage, Longoria and Ferrera took the joke to the next level:
Advertisement
Via Tumblr.
Via Tumblr.
Via Tumblr.
Via Tumblr.
Bravo ladies.

But then, MTV Australia sent the following tweet, pissing off a lot of viewers: "Where are the English subtitles? We have no idea what @AmericaFerrera and @EvaLongoria are saying #GoldenGlobes"
Photo via @ellaceron.
The account quickly deleted the tweet, but not before it was captured in screenshots and spread across the internet. The network then offered two apology tweets for the offensive joke.
Photo via @MTVAustralia.
"Our Tweet was in reference to @EvaLongoria & @AmericaFerrera’s #GoldenGlobes joke. We sincerely apologise for causing offence."

Photo via @MTVAustralia.
"We get it was a bad call. We’ll leave the humour to @rickygervais."

Advertisement

More from Pop Culture