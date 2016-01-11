Last night's Golden Globes saw a lot of attempted jokes. Some fell flat, like Jonah Hill taking on the role of the bear from The Revenant. While others were just as golden as the awards themselves, like Eva Longoria and America Ferrera's subtle takedown of racial stereotypes.
Ricky Gervais introduced the two presenters, setting them up to take a swing at racism in Hollywood.
"Eva Longoria and American Ferrera aren't just beautiful, talented actresses, they are two people that your future president, Donald Trump, can't wait to deport."
Once onstage, Longoria and Ferrera took the joke to the next level:
Bravo ladies.
But then, MTV Australia sent the following tweet, pissing off a lot of viewers: "Where are the English subtitles? We have no idea what @AmericaFerrera and @EvaLongoria are saying #GoldenGlobes"
I would call you out on this @MTVAUSTRALIA but as I'm Latina, you might not understand what I'm typing here. pic.twitter.com/942hB7mVrW— Ella Cerón (@ellaceron) January 11, 2016
The account quickly deleted the tweet, but not before it was captured in screenshots and spread across the internet. The network then offered two apology tweets for the offensive joke.
Our Tweet was in reference to @EvaLongoria & @AmericaFerrera’s #GoldenGlobes joke. We sincerely apologise for causing offence.— MTV AUSTRALIA (@MTVAUSTRALIA) January 11, 2016
We get it was a bad call. We’ll leave the humour to @rickygervais— MTV AUSTRALIA (@MTVAUSTRALIA) January 11, 2016
