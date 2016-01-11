If Ricky Gervais' real goal as host of The Golden Globes was to make them as awkward and cringe-worthy as possible, then he did a great job. Especially with this totally bleeped out moment between the host and Mel Gibson.



It started when Gervais introduced the actor and then left the stage. At the podium, Gibson joked, “I love seeing Ricky once every three years because it reminds me to get a colonoscopy." Good one! Gervais wanted the last word, of course, and snuck back on stage. He leaned close to Gibson and said he had one question that he, and everyone else watching, needed to know the answer to.



"What the fuck does sugar tits even mean?" was the forbidden question asked by Gervais, referring to a notorious moment from Gibson's rap sheet.



To which an unphased —but definitely annoyed — Gibson said nothing.



Everyone gasped. And Alan Cumming did this, summing up the mood of the room in one move.

