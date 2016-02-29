This Beauty Site Thought Whoopi Goldberg Was Oprah Winfrey At The Oscars

During tonight's Oscars red-carpet coverage, beauty site Total Beauty tweeted with surprise that Oprah had a tattoo. But it wasn't a photo of Oprah Winfrey it was marvelling at. It was a red-carpet photo of Whoopi Goldberg. The tweet was immediately flooded with comments cringing over the egregious mistake.
This isn't the first major instance of misidentifying a celebrity this awards season. In December, the Golden Globe's Twitter account misidentified America Ferrera as Gina Rodriguez. Ferrera was able to mock the mix-up, however. During the Golden Globes, she and Eva Longoria joked about being confused with other Latina celebrities.
While we’re glad they can have a laugh about the whole thing, we’re disappointed that it continues to be such a pervasive problem.
