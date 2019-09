Every now and then, we see a parade of shoes sent down the runway that completely captures our attention — like, in a way where we end up completely forgetting what the clothes actually looked like and spending the rest of the day in a tizzy, dreaming about going all Cinderella with the kicks of our dreams. Well, Wednesday at the No. 21 show in Milan was one of those moments.Alessandro Dell’Acqua presented a fall/winter 2016 collection that was all about the attraction of opposites: silky slip dresses with oversized checked flannels; a gray sweater layered underneath a summery frock; an oversized chunky knit and an ultra-luxe fur coat. "I really liked this idea of contrasting this extreme femininity and lightness of the '30s with something more brutal and masculine," the designer told WWD of the collection. "The attitude is a bit grunge, a little brave, let's say, with this concept of putting together items that don't really match."In other words, the clothes were good — very good. But the accessories? Well, we're betting they're about to go viral. The brand's Ronny mule , with its large, offset bows, bold colors (emerald green, yellow, taupe), and, on some versions, attached gems and embellishments, has become highly recognizable (not to mention heavily Instagrammed) since its debut in the spring/summer 2015 collection. The shoes have been spotted on everyone, from Leandra Medine to Lisa Folawiyo, and are as easily recognizable as No. 21.