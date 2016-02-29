The same thing happens every year: The Oscars roll around, and you realize haven't even seen half of the films that were nominated.
Well, now's the time to catch up on last night's winners (and losers). For example, I bet you didn't catch the Best Picture winner, Spotlight. What about The Revenant, the epic that snagged an overdue Oscar for Leo and a second Best Director statue for Alejandro G. Iñárritu? And you should definitely carve out a night to appreciate Brie Larson's powerful performance in Room.
Come to think of it, you can't really watch Room and not also catch the stunning performances by best Supporting Actor champs Alicia Vikander and Mark Rylance in The Danish Girl and Bridge of Spies, respectively. Hell, you might as well watch the lot.
How? Easy. We've got your complete streaming guide to last night's big films. Enjoy!