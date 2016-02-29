30 Of The Craziest Instagrams From The Oscars

The Oscars are all about what happened on the big screens last year, but we're also interested in what happened on the small ones last night. The really, really small ones — phone screens.
Prep for Oscars starts days before we see all the big names on the red carpet. There are run-throughs on stage, glam squad trial runs, and even international travels leading up to the big night. Brie Larson told reporters that she had just arrived from Vietnam and was jet-lagged from the 15-hour time difference. She still managed to show up and give us one of the most wearable looks of the event, so kudos to her. Oh, and for winning Best Actress.
Of all the scenes captured on camera, our favorites are the candids — from snaps in the makeup chair or in the backseat of a limo to after-party selfies. It's fun to see it all. Here we collected the best moments from Instagram that you didn't get to see last night.