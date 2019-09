30 Of The Craziest Instagrams From The Oscars

Prep for Oscars starts days before we see all the big names on the red carpet. There are run-throughs on stage, glam squad trial runs, and even international travels leading up to the big night. Brie Larson told reporters that she had just arrived from Vietnam and was jet-lagged from the 15-hour time difference. She still managed to show up and give us one of the most wearable looks of the event , so kudos to her. Oh, and for winning Best Actress.