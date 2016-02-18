The much-anticipated eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race is right around the corner, hitting the small screen early next month. As we, ahem, start our engines and gear up for the premiere (and 100th episode), the reality show is teasing some of the exciting things to come, with a new trailer and a list of guest judges for the upcoming season. Most of note to us: Marc Jacobs and Gigi Hadid will appear as guest judges, along with Chanel Iman, Nicole Richie, Vivica A. Fox, David and Amy Sedaris, Debbie Harry, and Chris Stein, according to People.
Jacobs is certainly a fan of Drag Race — in fact, the designer discovered one of his spring '16 campaign stars, Dan Donigan, on the show (a.k.a. Milk from season 6). Continuing the all-in-the-family appeal, RuPaul also appeared on Richie's reality show, Candidly Nicole, in 2013. Richie and Hadid both appear in the trailer, and they look psyched about the judging gig: Richie has a moment on the catwalk, while Hadid says of an off-screen contestant, "Oh my god, I want her legs!" In past seasons, industry players like photographer Mike Ruiz and designers Bob Mackie and Isaac Mizrahi have appeared on Drag Race as judges.
The show returns to Logo on March 7 with its 100th episode, 100th queen, and a marathon of the whole thing to date. Watch the full trailer for the new season, below.
