Chrissy Teigen Talks Shaving Her Teeth & Sharing Beauty Products



R29: There's a song for the baby?

C.T.: "Yeah! Which is crazy, because I tell him, 'You don’t even know her yet!' [Laughs] But he's in dad mode, and he's so excited to share it."



R29: Okay, so we're here because you're working with Tresemmé on its new volume collection. Why do you think volume is such a concern among women, and what impact has this line had on your hair?

C.T.: "I think that everyone wants sexy hair, and when they think of sexy hair they think of volume — they don't think about flat, limp, lifeless hair. But for some women, it's hard to achieve because we're constantly buying these volumizing shampoos [that] leave a residue in your hair…My hairdressers are never afraid to tell me that my hair feels dirty or that I shouldn't use this or that product. But yes, volume in your hair is sexy, and it doesn't necessarily have to be that Brigitte Bardot kind of volume — it's just that nice texture up top that gives it some life and body to it."