Chrissy Teigen Talks Shaving Her Teeth & Sharing Beauty Products

It's easy to wax poetic about Chrissy Teigen. To wit: She sends us through a range of emotions with her social media posts, is hilariously self-deprecating in a way that makes you forget she's a mega-famous supermodel (like when she lamented about her allegedly ), and she's one hell of a chef. Not to mention, she's an accomplished author, TV host, model, and soon-to-be mother. Suffice it to say, she's also very busy. And she recently added another line to her already boisterous résumé: hair-care brand ambassador.
Teigen is the new face of Tresemmé — specifically a line of shampoo and conditioner called Beauty-Full Volume that you apply in reverse order for extra va-va-voom.
To celebrate the launch — and to find out what the switch-up is all about — we jumped on the phone with Teigen for a quick Q&A. From the products her husband, John Legend, steals to her air-dry hair secrets, she got to the bottom of all things beauty, below.
R29: First question: What is the weirdest thing you've ever done in the name of beauty?
Chrissy Teigen: "Oh, wow, the weirdest thing?! [Long pause] It's so crazy because I know the right answer would be one of those blood facials or something like that, but…I haven't even done the cool leech things that eat your feet off! I'm sorry, I normally have an answer for everything, it normally just comes so naturally!"
R29: I can't believe we stumped you!
C.T.: "I really do love to do things that are nice and simple! [Laughs] Oh! Maybe that I got veneers? I shaved away my teeth and made them into little pencil points for nice teeth, that's kind of weird if you think about it. I was a notorious teeth-grinder, so all my front teeth became a couple millimeters shorter."
R29: What's the most useful hair tip you've ever learned from your glam squad?
C.T.: "Honestly, I would say less is more…I go to work and I have people working on my hair [all day]. I have it done once, twice, three times a day, so I think a less-is-more option is really great, because once you get to that third show you have really crispy, crunchy hair that never really feels right.
"Since I am on set so often during the week, [when I'm not working] I am the kind of person that leaves it wet and ties it into a simple braid or Princess Leia cinnamon braids on the side, which means I can take it out and have these really nice waves."
R29: You're a lip sync pro. What song do you sing along to when getting ready?
C.T.: "Right now I am stuck on the Rihanna album; John and I play it to death! It's such a great album because there are so many different types of moods, [which] we love. I listen to all sorts of things. I get kind of embarrassed with my iPod, because I am a top-40 type of girl; I am not the kind of person to introduce people to new music. I love me some Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor…I'm excited for John’s new album, so hopefully I'll be stuck on that one…I have vowed to not listen to anything until the very, very end — which is now, he's at the very, very end…I am excited to hear it, especially the ones about our little girl!"
R29: There's a song for the baby?
C.T.: "Yeah! Which is crazy, because I tell him, 'You don’t even know her yet!' [Laughs] But he's in dad mode, and he's so excited to share it."
R29: Okay, so we're here because you're working with Tresemmé on its new volume collection. Why do you think volume is such a concern among women, and what impact has this line had on your hair?
C.T.: "I think that everyone wants sexy hair, and when they think of sexy hair they think of volume — they don't think about flat, limp, lifeless hair. But for some women, it's hard to achieve because we're constantly buying these volumizing shampoos [that] leave a residue in your hair…My hairdressers are never afraid to tell me that my hair feels dirty or that I shouldn't use this or that product. But yes, volume in your hair is sexy, and it doesn't necessarily have to be that Brigitte Bardot kind of volume — it's just that nice texture up top that gives it some life and body to it."
R29: So you shampoo second? Is that weird at first?
C.T.: "It is a little weird and shocking, and I am the first to say that it was different for me too. It's a reverse-wash system — the bottles are hysterical, they're labeled with giant numbers on them — and once you get in the shower, you think, Okay, I can do this, conditioner first and shampoo later. But it throws you…Then the shampoo comes, and you think, Is this going to dry my hair out? But no, because the shampoo is actually really hydrating itself. I think that the reason the other volumizing products are leaving things behind is because you are putting the conditioner on your hair and leaving behind the residue. It makes more sense to me now; I swear to you, it works to condition first and shampoo later."
R29: Last Question: What products do you share, and which do you hide, from John [Legend]?
C.T.: "[He steals my] face creams and body lotions…And, you know, women really invest in face creams. I use a pea-size amount, I will Q-tip the end of the bottle until it's dead, and John just treats it like it's nothing, slathering it on his hands, and I'm like, "Noooo!' Or I'll see a bottle in the bottom of the trash can with some extra left behind, and it breaks my heart, but I am teaching him…"
