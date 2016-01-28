!!!!! I am finally holding this thing in my hands and I can't believe it is officially real! I actually feel like it's a movie prop or something. I'm so excited for you guys to see - I really really hope you love everything in it and find recipes to make for those you love for years to come...pot pie soup with crust crackers, Italian sausage meatloaf, cholula honey butter fried chicken, buttery scallops with the perfect sear, spicy black bean veggie chili, my herb and garlic goat cheese stuffed chicken breast wrapped in prosciutto ohhhhhhh there is so much I am excited about, this baby has so much love in it! I am so used to the Twitter and Instagram world that I can't even comprehend people actually coming out to my signings or events and seeing your actual human bodies and faces in person but know I will have so many around the release in many different cities and I will be so sick wondering if anyone will show up ahhhhhhh but I can't wait to see you all!! You can pre-order now but #CravingsCookbook is officially out February 23rd! Sorry so long, I have the energy of 1 3/4 people! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 27, 2016 at 6:59pm PST