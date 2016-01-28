"I am finally holding this thing in my hands and I can't believe it is officially real! I actually feel like it's a movie prop or something," Teigen wrote in a long Instagram post.
!!!!! I am finally holding this thing in my hands and I can't believe it is officially real! I… https://t.co/u4a5sdZYGt— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2016
Twitter followers only saw that first sentence, though, so this little announcement understandably confused fans who thought that Teigen had delivered a baby of the human variety. But she cleared things up pretty quickly. "I didn't mean for that to sound like I had the baby," she tweeted. "I'm not down for trickery i love you guys too much, also she would be early as shit."
I didn't mean for that to sound like I had the baby. I'm not down for trickery i love you guys too much, also she would be early as shit.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2016
The rest of her Instagram post was much clearer about the fact she was referring to her tome of recipes and not her impending kiddo.
"I'm so excited for you guys to see — I really really hope you love everything in it and find recipes to make for those you love for years to come... pot pie soup with crust crackers, Italian sausage meatloaf, cholula honey butter fried chicken, buttery scallops with the perfect sear, spicy black bean veggie chili, my herb and garlic goat cheese stuffed chicken breast wrapped in prosciutto ohhhhhhh there is so much I am excited about, this baby has so much love in it!"
Teigen also expressed some anxiety about how the book is going to be received — but we're guessing that fans will rise to the occasion.
"I am so used to the Twitter and Instagram world that I can't even comprehend people actually coming out to my signings or events," she wrote, "and seeing your actual human bodies and faces in person but know I will have so many around the release in many different cities and I will be so sick wondering if anyone will show up ahhhhhhh but I can't wait to see you all!! You can pre-order now but#CravingsCookbook is officially out February 23rd! Sorry so long, I have the energy of 1 3/4 people!"
All in all, pretty exciting news for foodies and Teigen fans alike!
