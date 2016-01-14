We all know that pregnancy is a beautiful, natural process, but it can also get pretty weird, according to Chrissy Teigen.
The model is currently in her second trimester, and is regularly experiencing major body changes. While co-hosting the daytime show FABLife, she talked about one big change — her breast size — during the Double Your Cup Size segment.
"I think I’m rocking a 40 double D now,” Teigen joked. Then, co-host Joe Zee pulled out a black bra and demonstrated to everyone how to easily double their breast size.
The model is currently in her second trimester, and is regularly experiencing major body changes. While co-hosting the daytime show FABLife, she talked about one big change — her breast size — during the Double Your Cup Size segment.
"I think I’m rocking a 40 double D now,” Teigen joked. Then, co-host Joe Zee pulled out a black bra and demonstrated to everyone how to easily double their breast size.
Zee started to reveal the trick to an instant DIY push-up bra (which by the way is pretty easy if anyone wanted to experiment with it), but Teigen interrupted him to reveal what was happening underneath her black sweater dress.
“That’s like a nipple cover for me right now by the way,” she said. “My nipples are all sorts of weird.”
Teigen added that she was happy to have shared revealing pictures in the past because she is worried her breasts won't look the same post-pregnancy.
Weird nipples or not, John Legend still thinks his wife, and the mother-to-be, is gorgeous.
“That’s like a nipple cover for me right now by the way,” she said. “My nipples are all sorts of weird.”
Teigen added that she was happy to have shared revealing pictures in the past because she is worried her breasts won't look the same post-pregnancy.
Weird nipples or not, John Legend still thinks his wife, and the mother-to-be, is gorgeous.
Double your cup size! Chrissy may be rockin' a 40DD but she jokes with Joe Zee to double them! Find out the trick!Posted by FABLifeShow on Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Advertisement