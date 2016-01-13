Is it too early to say that like John Legend is going to be a major possibility for Dad of the Year?
Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen first announced her pregnancy in October, and the baby girl is expected to arrive in the next couple of months. She will be the couple's first child and they both are adapting to their new lives. One big change for Teigen? Her figure.
“For her, it’s something to get used to when you’ve never had that experience before, but I think she’s handling it really well," the soulful singer told People magazine. "I think she looks gorgeous all the time.”
The couple is also putting the finishing touches on their home to welcome their little girl. “We’re getting our house ready and trying to make sure we have everything set up so that we can go into that transition smoothly," he said.
As the saying goes, "Happy wife, happy life." But he already knows that.
