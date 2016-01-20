You've Never Seen A MAC Collection Like This Before

MAC has always been known for its wide assortment of colors and makeup-artist quality products. Over the past few years, it has also gained major street cred for partnering with pop-culture icons and creative thinkers for some of the most amazing collaborations. The Rocky Horror Picture Show, anyone? Frosted lipsticks from a '90s idol? Check and check. Teaming up with pop stars left and right has become an integral part of the brand's ethos. It's even tapped into the cultural conversation by debuting gender-neutral beauty.
But beyond those cool, zeitgeist-driven partnerships, there remains an undercurrent of the brand's artistic roots. Which is why its collaborations with some of the great minds of the art world can result in the most innovative and breathtaking cosmetics. The latest such creative marriage comes from the colorful brain of Chris Chang of Poesia — and it's immensely refreshing. Working with a celebrated artist to create museum-quality packaging and vibrant colors is the kind of out-of-the-box partnership we really appreciate.
And when we say colorful, we mean colorful — just look at the above image. The kaleidoscope-like packaging alone is enough to make the beauty nerd inside of us all very, very excited. When we get a glimpse at the products within the ornate tubes and casing, that excitement skyrockets: purple and red cream-color bases, yellow and turquoise eyeshadows and lipsticks, and a pressed powder we can only imagine will be as divine as the compact it's in. The cutting-edge, nontraditional colors are a refreshing and pretty change of pace.
The Chris Chang x MAC collection will include 14 products: lipsticks, eyeshadows, cream-color bases, and pressed powder, for your physical — or solely visual — consumption. Even if you don't wear bright colors yourself, you can appreciate the beauty behind them.
“My inspiration comes from the traditional aesthetics [and]...costumes from various countries, as well as the transformative world of art," Chang said in a statement. "Color is the integral fuel of my imagination and the spirit MAC and I share. This collaboration is a dream come true for the maximalists of the world.” Makeup maximalists of the world, rejoice!
Click through to check out some of the eye-popping products from the collection, and stay tuned for its May release.
But beyond those cool, zeitgeist-driven partnerships, there remains an undercurrent of the brand's artistic roots. Which is why its collaborations with some of the great minds of the art world can result in the most innovative and breathtaking cosmetics. The latest such creative marriage comes from the colorful brain of Chris Chang of Poesia — and it's immensely refreshing. Working with a celebrated artist to create museum-quality packaging and vibrant colors is the kind of out-of-the-box partnership we really appreciate.
And when we say colorful, we mean colorful — just look at the above image. The kaleidoscope-like packaging alone is enough to make the beauty nerd inside of us all very, very excited. When we get a glimpse at the products within the ornate tubes and casing, that excitement skyrockets: purple and red cream-color bases, yellow and turquoise eyeshadows and lipsticks, and a pressed powder we can only imagine will be as divine as the compact it's in. The cutting-edge, nontraditional colors are a refreshing and pretty change of pace.
The Chris Chang x MAC collection will include 14 products: lipsticks, eyeshadows, cream-color bases, and pressed powder, for your physical — or solely visual — consumption. Even if you don't wear bright colors yourself, you can appreciate the beauty behind them.
“My inspiration comes from the traditional aesthetics [and]...costumes from various countries, as well as the transformative world of art," Chang said in a statement. "Color is the integral fuel of my imagination and the spirit MAC and I share. This collaboration is a dream come true for the maximalists of the world.” Makeup maximalists of the world, rejoice!
Click through to check out some of the eye-popping products from the collection, and stay tuned for its May release.