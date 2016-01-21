If you've ever hunted through a secondhand shop (which is typically tiny and packed to the brim with 99% bad stuff, 1% amazing stuff), you know that the reward of finding the one-of-a-kind item of your dreams doesn't come easy. Remember that time you fell in love with a dress' print, but the silhouette just didn't work? Or the moment you finally found a killer jacket in your size, but the shoulders were still stuck in the '80s? Well, what if we told you it was possible to get the thrill of an old-school-inspired frock or top, minus the surprise pocket tissues and sore upper arms?
Reformation, which is already our established go-to for flirty and flattering picks, is now working its way into the closets of the vintage-obsessed. Its newly launched dress collection (which it describes as "that feeling when you find the perfect vintage dress that actually fits") gives that diamond-in-the-rough type of satisfaction while solving our biggest qualm about thrifting: The pieces actually fit.
Since they're easy to get your hands on (one click of "buy" and you're good to go), we guarantee these vintage-inspired treasures won't be in stock long (two of the styles are already on wait list!). If this isn't the definition of #blessed with a solution to your fashion-girl problems, well, we don't know what is.
Reformation, which is already our established go-to for flirty and flattering picks, is now working its way into the closets of the vintage-obsessed. Its newly launched dress collection (which it describes as "that feeling when you find the perfect vintage dress that actually fits") gives that diamond-in-the-rough type of satisfaction while solving our biggest qualm about thrifting: The pieces actually fit.
Since they're easy to get your hands on (one click of "buy" and you're good to go), we guarantee these vintage-inspired treasures won't be in stock long (two of the styles are already on wait list!). If this isn't the definition of #blessed with a solution to your fashion-girl problems, well, we don't know what is.