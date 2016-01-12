Amy Schumer, who’s practically built her career around discussing her awkward-sex-filled relationships, and blackout nights on the town, may need to rework her stand-up shtick. She has, over the past few months, evolved from the token single girl in the room to the happiest taken girl in the room, thanks to her very own Aiden.
Thanks @prabalgurung for my dress and @andrea_tiller for my face and @kimmykuppkakes for my hairdo and @deborahlippmann For my nails and @leesaevansstyle for my styling and @carriebyalick for getting me in that door and Chardonnay for tasting so good and @kimcaramele for being my date and @benhanisch for being my after date and Melvin and Kokomo for driving us and pasta.
After an onstage skit with Jennifer Lawrence at The Golden Globes — easily one of the highlights of the show — it didn't seem likely that Schumer's night could get much better. I mean, she also got to talk about her vagina AND give herself a hilarious new nickname, A. Schu.
But, alas, it did, as seen by the above intimate picture with her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch.
"Thanks @prabalgurung for my dress and @andrea_tiller for my face and@kimmykuppkakes for my hairdo and@deborahlippmann For my nails and@leesaevansstyle for my styling and@carriebyalick for getting me in that door and Chardonnay for tasting so good and@kimcaramele for being my date and@benhanisch for being my after date and Melvin and Kokomo for driving us and pasta."
A. Schu: comedian, actress, writer and — now — doting girlfriend. We could get used to this. And based on this photograph and caption, so could Hanisch.
Advertisement
"There is no place I'd rather be." Awww.
Advertisement