Taking a cue from her pal Jennifer Lawrence, fellow Golden Globe nominee Amy Schumer made sure her red carpet appearance was as memorable and hilarious as it was totally unfiltered. It took the actress/comedian about, oh, four seconds to tell E!'s Ryan Seacrest that, "My vagina itched."
Standing side-by-side on the Golden Globes red carpet with her sister/BFF/manager Kim Caramele, the always-honest and wonderfully outrageous Schumer wasted no time in talking about her privates with the public.
It was similar to how her character in Trainwreck might behave, because as Seacrest pointed out, her character in the film was semi-autobiographical. When asked what she learned about herself while making the hit comedy she said: "I wasn't in a good enough place mentally to be with anyone else...I understand my own value. "
Seacrest clearly tried to get Schumer to talk about her new beau Ben Hanisch, but she didn't take the bait. Instead she chatted about her hands ("I hurt my knuckles boxing") and expressed her gratitude for being there.
It's safe to say we're rooting for Amy, and her vagina, to win tonight.
