It's hard to top teaming up with J Lawr, but A Schu and her new boyfriend, furniture designer Ben Hanisch, were the real dynamic duo at last night's Golden Globes.
Though Schumer brought her sister Kim as her official date, Hanisch also scored an invite to the ceremony. Here they are being all couple-y and prom night-y.
On the red carpet, Schumer joked about the media treating Hanisch like he's her first boyfriend ever. Beyond that annoyance, the comedian seems pretty blissed out.
"We're really happy," the actress told People in a red carpet interview. She added that Hanisch has joined her at the White House in her efforts to stop gun violence.
"We're in love and it's really exciting," she continued.
Indeed. Watch the interview below and prepare to feel things.
