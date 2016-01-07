Amy Schumer's new man is a dime. He's also a ruggedly handsome carpenter who reminds us of a certain other blonde's former fictional boo: Aidan from Sex and The City.
PopSugar pointed out how Schumer's boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, bears a striking resemblance to Carrie's lover, Aidan (John Corbett). The Chicago-based furniture designer likes to wear beanies. He owns his own rustic furniture workshop. He's an artsy free spirit, as he enjoys traveling and photography when he isn't busy building things, courting funny ladies, and perfecting his scruff. He has great taste in women. And he's not shy about being crazy romantic, as evidenced by this gushing Instagram caption: "Sometimes in life you get extremely lucky, and the smartest, funniest, most beautiful woman comes along when you least expect it." Guys, stop it.
Plus, the couple met IRL — you know, the way you did back in 2000 — and not on Bumble, as recently reported. Schumer shut down those rumors real fast, tweeting, "Please let the record show I have never in my life been on bumble."
PopSugar pointed out how Schumer's boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, bears a striking resemblance to Carrie's lover, Aidan (John Corbett). The Chicago-based furniture designer likes to wear beanies. He owns his own rustic furniture workshop. He's an artsy free spirit, as he enjoys traveling and photography when he isn't busy building things, courting funny ladies, and perfecting his scruff. He has great taste in women. And he's not shy about being crazy romantic, as evidenced by this gushing Instagram caption: "Sometimes in life you get extremely lucky, and the smartest, funniest, most beautiful woman comes along when you least expect it." Guys, stop it.
Plus, the couple met IRL — you know, the way you did back in 2000 — and not on Bumble, as recently reported. Schumer shut down those rumors real fast, tweeting, "Please let the record show I have never in my life been on bumble."
Advertisement