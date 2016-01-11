If the Golden Globes had ended after Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer sashayed onstage, we would have counted it a successful evening.



After their summer of love, the duo seems to be as close as ever. Even Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais had something to say about their joined-at-the-hip status. "It's like they've never had a friend before," he commented before the pair of presenters headed onstage.



The blonde BFFs did their best model walk to the podium, striking poses as they hit the spotlight and making satirically serious faces. They really have the banter thing down, too.



"Please turn your phone off," Schumer said to the audience while Lawrence was mid-sentence. "Can you stop taking pictures? Thank you," the Joy star added. One thing's for sure: They know how to keep onlookers in stitches. Who knows: Maybe this time next year, they'll be onstage accepting an award for their rumored project together? We certainly hope so!



Check out their entire Golden Globes bit, below: